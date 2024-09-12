Musician Says Sean “Diddy” Combs Abused Her, Demeaned Other Women

“Dawn had the option of filing as a ‘Jane Doe’ but bravely chose to file in her true name,” Dawn Richard’s lawyers said. “We will not rest until we achieve full and complete justice for Dawn in this case.”

Former “Danity Kane” member Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the producer of subjecting her to years of physical abuse and sexual harassment.

Attorneys for Richard say that their client saw Combs engage in a variety of other abusive and potentially unlawful acts. Richard purportedly witnessed Combs abuse his former girlfriend, Cassie Venture, and also claims to have seen Combs and his associates use illegal drugs and solicit underage girls for sex.

“Over the decades following his rise to fame, Mr. Combs’ star-studded, larger-than-life persona overshadowed his vicious temper and pervasive acts of violence directed towards those in his inner circle—specifically, women,” the lawsuit alleges.

Richard, writes National Public Radio, first met Combs in 2004. She had auditioned for season three of Combs’ MTV reality show, “Making the Band,” and claims that Diddy openly abused female contestants on-set.

During the production of the show, and for years afterward, Richard claims that she and her fellow bandmates were forced to rehearse for up to 48 hours at a time—often with no rest, no food, and no breaks.

She accuses Combs of issuing direct threats, and says that he would sometimes brag that he “ends” people. He also withheld her earnings, infringed upon her copyrights, and allegedly subjected Richard to groping, assault, and false imprisonment.

Between 2009 and 2011, while she was doing recordings, Combs demanded that she strip down to her underwear, after which he would make demeaning comments about her body.

Her lawsuit attributes a wide range of health conditions to Combs’ alleged acts of abuse, including diagnoses of anemia, arthralgia, rheumatic fever, and chickenpox.

Attorneys for Combs say that their client denies any and all wrongdoing.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in hopes of trying to get a pay day—conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

“It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court,” Wolff said.

Richard’s legal team emphasized that their client made a decision to file the lawsuit under her real name.

“Dawn had the option of filing as a ‘Jane Doe’ but bravely chose to file in her true name,” Richard’s lawyers said, adding that she was inspired by Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. “We will not rest until we achieve full and complete justice for Dawn in this case.”

