Royal Ice Cream Company Expands Ice Cream Recall Over Listeria Concerns

Royal Ice Cream Company is recalling 14 brands of ice cream over listeria concerns.

If you’re a fan of ice cream, listen up. Earlier this month, Royal Ice Cream Company announced a recall for certain types of ice cream over listeria concerns. When the recall was first announced, only two states were affected. Now, however, the recall has expanded to nine states and includes 14 brands.

At the moment, the following brands are included in the recall:

Art Cream, all pint flavors:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Biggy Iggy’s ice cream sandwiches

Chewy Louie ice cream sandwiches

Gelato Fiasco, all pint flavors

Giffords ice cream sandwiches, all flavors

Maple Valley ice Cream, all flavor pints

Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches

New Orleans ice cream, all flavor pints, and 2.5-gallon tubs

Newport Creamery, flavors Crazy Vanilla, Vanilla & Chocolate, Vanilla & Coffee HG

Ronny Brook ice cream, all flavor pints, and 3-gallon tubs

Royal Ice Cream, half gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties

Snow Wich ice cream sandwich

Sweet Scoops yogurt, all pint flavors

The affected states include Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida, New York, Texas, and Louisiana.

If you have any of the recalled products in your freezer, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Royal Ice Cream at 860-649-5358.

