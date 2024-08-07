Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center Board of Directors Elects Patrick J. Duggan as New Chair

As Chair, Patrick aims to build on the organization’s successes, enhance its outreach programs, and strengthen the support services offered to survivors.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner Patrick J. Duggan has been elected Chair of the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) Board of Directors. Patrick has been a dedicated member of the Board for the past eight years, bringing a wealth of experience and passion to the organization’s mission.

During his tenure on the Board, Patrick has been instrumental in advancing SPARCC’s mission of providing a safe haven and promoting empowerment, awareness, and social change to end domestic and sexual violence. His unwavering commitment to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault has been evident through his active participation and leadership.

“It is an honor to be elected Chair of the SPARCC Board,” said Patrick. “There is no room for violence in our community, and I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team to continue empowering survivors and fostering a safer, more supportive community.”

As Chair, Patrick aims to build on the organization’s successes, enhance its outreach programs, and strengthen the support services offered to survivors. His vision aligns with SPARCC’s goals of prevention, intervention, and advocacy, ensuring that every individual affected by domestic violence and sexual assault receives the care and support they need.

Viewed as a leader both in the community and in his work, Patrick also serves as Shumaker’s Public Sector Co-Chair. He is a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Service Line, where he practices employment law and litigation, primarily on behalf of management, in a variety of complex workplace public sector and business disputes. Patrick is experienced in both state and federal courts.

