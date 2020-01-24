Safety Concerns Prompt Baby Trend Stroller Recall

Parents beware. Earlier this week Baby Trend issued a recall for certain models of its strollers over concerns they may pose a fall hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes four models of the Tango Mini Stroller “because the hinge joints can release.” If that happens, the stroller may collapse, creating a fall hazard for children.

The specific strollers affected by this latest recall include the following:

Quartz Pink, Model Number ST31D09A

Sedona Gray, Model Number ST31D10A

Jet Black, Model Number ST31D11A

Purest Blue, Model Number ST31D03A

The strollers were sold at Target and Amazon from October 2019 to November 2019 and were manufactured in China. They retailed between $100 and $120.

For now, Baby Trend is advising parents and caregivers who have the affected strollers to discontinue using them immediately. A refund or replacement can be obtained by contacting the company. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or e-mail the company at info@babytrend.com.

