Settlement with Leading Airport Transportation Shuttle Company to Improve Access for Wheelchair Users

Under the class settlement, SuperShuttle has committed to significant changes that will ensure customers who require a WAV will have access to its services with the same convenience and at the same cost as customers who do not require a WAV.

Oakland, CA — Travelers with mobility disabilities who require a wheelchair accessible vehicle (“WAV”) will soon have improved access to airport transportation as a result of a class settlement agreement approved by the U.S. District Court last week. The settlement will resolve a lawsuit brought by three Bay Area residents against the companies that own and operate SuperShuttle—a transportation service that provides ground transportation serving over 70 airports nationwide, including in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. Read the settlement agreement and the order granting final settlement approval.

Under the class settlement, SuperShuttle has committed to significant changes that will ensure customers who require a WAV will have access to its services with the same convenience and at the same cost as customers who do not require a WAV. SuperShuttle will offer WAVs in all of its service areas and at all hours in which customers may book non-WAV transportation service. SuperShuttle has also committed to training for WAV operators and SuperShuttle customer service representatives.

“Accessible airport shuttles enable wheelchair users to travel, whether it’s for work, to visit family, or go on vacation. We brought this case to improve access to travel that is guaranteed by the ADA, and are glad this settlement will do just that,” said plaintiff Kathi Pugh.

“The ability to get to the airport and to other destinations when you travel is critical, but especially so when you have a disability,” said plaintiff Jan Garrett. “This important settlement will help people across the country have accessible transportation options when they travel for work or pleasure.”

Plaintiff Dorene Giacopini said, “Having another option to get to the airport will definitely lighten the load on people with mobility disabilities. One fewer hurdle to overcome.”

The plaintiffs were represented by a national nonprofit disability rights legal center, Disability Rights Advocates, which has represented people with disabilities to enforce the Americans with Disabilities Act since the early 90s. “The ADA’s promise of full and equal participation in public life cannot be realized without accessible transportation,” said Amelia Evard, Staff Attorney at Disability Rights Advocates. “With this settlement agreement, people who need a wheelchair accessible vehicle will have better options for booking airport and ground transportation across the country.”

About Disability Rights Advocates

Founded in 1993, Disability Rights Advocates (DRA) is a leading national nonprofit disability rights legal center. Its mission is to advance equal rights and opportunity for people with all types of disabilities nationwide. DRA represents people with the full spectrum of disabilities in complex, system-change, class action cases. DRA is proud to have upheld the promise of the ADA since our inception. Thanks to DRA’s precedent-setting work, people with disabilities across the country have dramatically improved access to health care, employment, transportation, education, disaster preparedness planning, voting and housing. For more information, visit www.dralegal.org.