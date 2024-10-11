Shumaker Achieves Mansfield Certification for 2023-2024, Reinforcing Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Overseen by Diversity Lab, the Mansfield Rule seeks to increase and sustain diversity in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for leadership and governance roles.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker, a leading national law firm, proudly announces that it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification for 2023-2024, a designation recognizing law firms that have demonstrated a commitment to diversifying leadership roles. By earning this certification, Shumaker reaffirms its dedication to fostering an inclusive culture where diversity is embraced at all levels of the firm.

“Achieving this certification isn’t just a milestone—it’s a reflection of Shumaker’s core values and our belief that diverse perspectives not only enrich our firm culture but also enhance the legal services we provide to our clients,” said Jennie Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

Overseen by Diversity Lab, the Mansfield Rule seeks to increase and sustain diversity in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions.

To achieve Mansfield certification, participating firms must ensure that at least 30% of the talent pools considered for the aforementioned roles and opportunities consist of underrepresented groups, specifically women, racially and ethnically diverse lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities. Participating firms must also develop and publish leadership job descriptions and election/appointment guidelines to ensure transparency in historically opaque advancement processes. Shumaker has embraced this initiative to ensure it continues to advance meaningful and systemic changes within the legal profession.

As Shumaker approaches its 100th anniversary, the firm continues to take significant strides in creating a supportive and enriching workplace for all employees.

“At Shumaker, we don’t just talk about diversity and inclusion; we live it every day, fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued, and as we move into our centennial and beyond, we remain focused on our goals of strengthening diversity and creating an inclusive work environment,” said Julio Esquivel, Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion.

Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion remains committed to working with all members of the firm to promote these values, ensuring that they are woven into the fabric of its culture. The Council supports the firm’s culture of inclusion, as do its numerous initiatives, including the Shumaker Women’s Leadership Initiative, Diversity Scholarship, and Undergraduate Diversity Science Scholarship. Shumaker is also a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

“Our Council works closely with all members of the firm, including the Management Committee, hiring partners, service line leaders, and more to ensure all legal talent in the firm has a fair and equal opportunity to advance into leadership,” said Kate Decker, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion. “The firm believes that these efforts not only benefit the workplace but also enable Shumaker to provide innovative, high-quality legal services to its clients across the country.”

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.