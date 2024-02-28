Shumaker and Four Attorneys Recognized by WTR 1000 for Outstanding Trademark Practice

The WTR 1000 rankings are based on extensive research and interviews with market sources. The guide identifies the leading trademark law firms and individuals in over 80 jurisdictions globally.

TOLEDO, OH — The national law firm Shumaker and four of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2024 edition of WTR 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals —a unique guide that identifies the top trademark professionals in key jurisdictions around the globe. The WTR 1000 focuses exclusively on trademark practice and has firmly established itself as the definitive “go-to” resource for those seeking world-class legal trademark expertise.

The following Shumaker attorneys have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the field of trademark law:

Douglas A. Cherry, Partner and Technology Business Sector Chair

Michael E. Dockins, Partner and Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Sector Chair

Kathryn A. Gromlovits, Partner and Board Certified Specialist in Trademark Law

Mindi M. Richter, St. Petersburg Managing Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology Regional Service Line Leader

Shumaker and the individual attorneys recognized in the WTR 1000 have established themselves as trusted advisors and advocates managing more than 13,000 active trademark applications and registrations for clients in trademark matters, both U.S.-based and international. Their in-depth knowledge and experience in trademark law enable them to provide tailored, effective solutions to a wide range of trademark-related issues.

Shumaker is committed to maintaining its position as a leader in trademark law and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional legal services to clients in need of trademark counsel.

