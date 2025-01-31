Shumaker Expands Immigration Practice, Bringing Niche Immigration Capabilities to the Firm 

The addition of Olivia and Wilka emphasizes the firm’s commitment to supporting clients at every stage of their immigration journey.

CHARLESTON, SC – Shumaker welcomes Partner Olivia Johnson and Of Counsel Wilka Toppins, two highly accomplished corporate immigration attorneys who bring more than four decades of combined experience to the firm. Their addition enhances Shumaker’s immigration practice with niche capabilities in all types of U.S. immigration, with an emphasis on investment and employment-based visas. Olivia specializes in EB-2 National Interest Waivers (NIW), while Wilka is among a select group of highly specialized lawyers representing EB-5 investors and EB-5 project developers and regional centers. Together, they strengthen Shumaker’s ability to provide tailored, strategic solutions to meet the complex needs of clients navigating U.S. immigration law, including H1B, L-1, O-1, P, E-2, TN, EB-1, and EB-5 petitions.

The EB-5 Visa, or Immigrant Investor Program, is a U.S. immigration pathway that allows foreign investors to obtain permanent residency (a Green Card) by investing in a U.S. business and creating or preserving American jobs. Allocating more than 10,000 visas annually, the program offers a unique opportunity for qualified investors and their families to live and work in the United States. Large real estate developers utilize the EB-5 Program to attract foreign capital and partly finance large-scale real estate developments in the U.S.

The EB-2 NIW is an employment-based visa for individuals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities. This visa category allows professionals to bypass the standard job offer and labor certification requirements if their work is deemed to benefit the United States significantly.

“As immigration needs continue to grow across the United States, it is crucial that we provide our clients with the support they need to keep their organizations running smoothly and achieve their goals,” said Shumaker Chair Jennifer Compton. “In an increasingly globalized economy, U.S. and foreign companies doing business in the U.S. rely on immigration programs to attract top global talent. Olivia and Wilka’s unparalleled knowledge and experience in specialized areas of immigration law will be instrumental in ensuring we meet these demands effectively and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Olivia’s extensive experience includes guiding individuals, families, and businesses through U.S. immigration law. Renowned for her dedication to client service, Olivia focuses on employment-based immigration, family immigration, and consular processing. She has built a reputation for her deep knowledge of immigration policy, helping highly skilled individuals contribute to the national interest while securing their U.S. residency.

Olivia’s career highlights include leading Froncillo Law Firm, LLC, where she provided zealous advocacy and client-focused representation across a range of immigration matters. She has successfully represented clients in employment visas, family petitions, and investor visas, developing solutions for individuals and corporations alike.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Shumaker and bring my skill set to help clients attract and retain top talent from around the world. The current state of immigration policy requires highly skilled and creative filings to navigate the increasingly long wait times and bureaucracy. Deep knowledge of all available visas and immigration compliance, as well as strategic goal planning, is essential to meeting the needs of our clients. I look forward to contributing to these efforts and supporting clients in achieving their goals,” Olivia said.

Wilka brings more than 34 years of experience representing clients worldwide navigating complex U.S. immigration matters. A trusted advisor to multinational corporations, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals and family offices, Wilka guides clients through the intricate requirements of EB-5 investor visa programs. Her broad immigration practice also includes employment-based visas for executives, health care professionals, athletes, and artists, as well as family-based immigration and naturalization. As a Hispanic professional fluent in Spanish, Wilka is uniquely qualified to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps, providing invaluable support to Spanish-speaking clients navigating the immigration process.

A dual practitioner, Wilka’s experience extends beyond immigration law with a career in corporate law, spanning corporate governance, international transactions, and risk management. Her unique in-house legal experience with major global corporations informs her pragmatic approach to advising businesses on establishing and sustaining U.S. operations.

“I am honored to join Shumaker, a firm renowned for its dedication to client success and its collaborative, forward-thinking approach,” said Wilka. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in EB-5 Investor Visas and other complex immigration matters to help clients navigate opportunities in the U.S. My passion lies in guiding individuals and businesses toward achieving their goals, and I am excited to work alongside such an exceptional team to make a meaningful impact.”

Shumaker’s expanded immigration practice now encompasses a comprehensive range of services, including EB-2 and EB-3 visas, investor visas, labor certifications, and corporate immigration solutions. The addition of Olivia and Wilka emphasizes the firm’s commitment to supporting clients at every stage of their immigration journey, from individuals seeking opportunities in the United States to global corporations navigating complex cross-border challenges.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.