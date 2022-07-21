Why Are Truck Accident Settlements Larger Than Those for Passenger Car Crashes?

Economic damages refer to the totality of your medical expenses.

Fort Worth, TX – When you’re injured in a truck accident and start googling the topic, your eye will be caught by headlines on multi-million settlements. Can you get millions of dollars for your injury? How so?

The sad truth is that settlements in truck accident claims are often very high because these types of crashes tend to result in life-changing injuries or death. It’s not about what type of vehicle hit you, but how hard.

Another thing to keep in mind is that when you read about a large settlement, there’s always a lawyer who fought hard to obtain damages for their client.

Many victims wonder whether they’ll need a lawyer. This depends on the severity of your injuries. You don’t need legal representation for a minor crash. You can handle it yourself. If you sustained severe injuries such as brain trauma, spine damage, or catastrophic burns, there’s no doubt you’ll need seasoned Fort Worth truck accident lawyers.

Do I have to go to trial to get a large settlement?

That is not always necessary. If you’re in a truck accident, you’ll have to file a personal injury claim with the insurance company representing the trucker or his employer. When you contact Fort Worth accident lawyers, their first task will be to investigate the crash and determine who can be held accountable. Remember that yours is a civil claim and it has nothing to do with a criminal trial the trucker may be facing.

Your lawyers must explore all avenues for recovery so they will be looking for signs the trucking company was negligent.

If the trucker was inexperienced and made an error, that’s on the company, as they must make sure the driver has a valid license and receives adequate training.

An accident caused by a mechanical failure is also the company’s fault, at least in part, as fleet maintenance is their responsibility.

If the accident was caused by a problem with the load, you can file a claim against the shipping company or the cargo owner.

After evaluating how much your claim is worth, your attorneys will send a demand letter to the insurer of the party or parties at fault.

Negotiating a claim is a bit like haggling and at this stage you want to be represented by someone with in-depth knowledge of both traffic and insurance laws.

Your lawyers will do everything they can to negotiate a fair settlement, but if this is not possible they will help you sue those responsible for your injuries.

What kind of damages can I seek for a truck accident in Fort Worth?

According to the law, you have the right to recover your economic losses and get compensation for your pain and suffering.

Economic damages refer to the totality of your medical expenses, including emergency care, surgery, hospitalization, follow-up care, at-home care, medical equipment you may need to buy, or the cost of alterations to your house, such as installing wheelchair ramps. You are also entitled to get compensation for your lost wages. If you cannot go back to work, your lawyers will talk to economic experts to determine the value of your future lost earnings. There is no limit on economic damages but always check with your lawyers if certain alternative medical treatments are covered by insurance.

Putting a monetary value on your pain and suffering is no easy job. Technically, your non-economic damages are calculated using the multiplier method. Your attorney’s job will be to convince the insurance adjuster or the jury that your suffering was so great you deserve a multiplier of 4 or 5, rather than 1.5, which is the lowest.