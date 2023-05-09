Wolters Kluwer Names Rimco Spanjer as New Vice President and Managing Director of Legal & Regulatory Benelux

Spanjer worked for Wolters Kluwer across a variety of executive leadership positions spanning two decades, and has most recently served as the CEO of Dutch educational publisher Malmberg since 2019.

Alphen aan den Rijn — May 9, 2023 — Global information, software, and services company Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory (LR), announced on Tuesday that Rimco Spanjer will become the new Vice President and Managing Director of LR Benelux effective August 1, 2023. Spanjer worked for Wolters Kluwer across a variety of executive leadership positions spanning two decades, and has most recently served as the CEO of Dutch educational publisher Malmberg since 2019.

He replaces Bas Kniphorst, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Europe following three highly successful years leading LR Benelux.

“Our Benelux business unit has been at the forefront of our company’s transition to being the technology company that it is today, supporting legal professionals with the software and tools that they need to work more efficiently and make better decisions,” said Martin O’Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer LR. “Rimco has thorough knowledge of our company, people, products, and customers. Combined with his recent accomplishments as Malmberg’s CEO, we’re confident that he will be an asset to our division and Wolters Kluwer as a whole.”

“I started my career at Wolters Kluwer more than 20 years ago, and I’m excited to rejoin the company,” Spanier said. “I’m fully committed to further developing the strong Benelux business unit that Bas has built with his excellent team within Legal & Regulatory, and to further enhancing our digital offering to customers. We will continue to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving needs in increasingly complex and fast-changing environments.”

Per Wolters Kluwer, further details about Bas Kniphorst’s new position at Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe will be announced next month.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.