Arkansas Couple Settles Claim with HGTV “Fixer to Fabulous” Stars

An Arkansas couple has reached a settlement with construction companies owned by the stars of HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous.”

According to KNWA-KFTA, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Matthew and Sarah McGrath in February of 2023. In the complaint, attorneys for the plaintiffs said that they paid Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction to build their home.

Both of the companies are owned by Dave Marrs, the co-host of the HGTV television show “Fixer to Fabulous.”

The McGraths claim that their completed home contained numerous defects, with its construction putting the defendant companies in breach of contract.

In their lawsuit, the couple say that they spent more than $10,000 on upgrades to a home they had purchased in Bella Vista, Arkansas. These upgrades included the replacement of a kitchen sink, the addition of stars and a handrail to the back porch, windows in a garage panel, and an extension of the home’s hardwood floors.

Marrs’ companies worked on the home in 2022, after which the McGraths realized that the property had multiple problems; a “critical safety issue” was also identified in the porch construction.

The complaint claims that the companies “attempted some of the repairs listed but have failed to fully perform, and several of the [repair] attempts have caused more damage to the house.”

In November, an attorney for McGrath submitted a court filing stating that the defendants had failed to provide anyone who could give expert testimony to contradict observations made by a structural engineer and licensed contractors.

These observations estimated that the construction defects would likely cost the McGraths close to $100,000 to amend.

“For that reason, Marrs is unable to meet the Plaintiffs’ proof of code violations and violations of standard industry practice, and cannot withstand partial summary judgment,” attorney Tim Watson wrote.

FOX-8 notes that a statement was included in the settlement filing:

“Come now plaintiffs, Matthew and Sarah McGrath, and defendants, Marrs Construction, Inc. and Jupiter Rentals, LLC, by and through their respective attorneys, and stipulate that all pending claims which are now or may be asserted by any party have been fully compromised by settlement, and upon consummation of settlement, the pending claims in the above-styled lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.”

Details of the settlement are not immediately available.

