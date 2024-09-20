Ashley Jones Elevated to Director of Payroll and Revenue at Shumaker 

Since joining the firm in 2020 as Assistant Controller, Ashley has rapidly advanced through the ranks, first being promoted to Controller in January 2022, and now to her current role.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is pleased to announce the elevation of Ashley Jones to Director of Payroll and Revenue. In her new role, Ashley will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s payroll operations and revenue management, ensuring financial accuracy, compliance, and efficiency across Shumaker’s various offices. She will play a key role in streamlining processes, optimizing financial workflows, and leading the payroll team to maintain Shumaker’s high standard of operational excellence.

“Ashley has been an invaluable part of our finance team, and her promotion to Director of Payroll and Revenue is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work,” said Sarah Diller, Chief Financial Officer at Shumaker. “Her deep understanding of our financial operations and her leadership abilities will be key in driving continued growth and success for the firm. We are excited to see her take on this new role and look forward to the positive impact she will continue to make.”

Ashley brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Since joining the firm in 2020 as Assistant Controller, Ashley has rapidly advanced through the ranks, first being promoted to Controller in January 2022, and now to her current role. Her journey reflects her commitment to excellence and her strategic vision for financial operations within the firm. She has been instrumental in managing the firm’s financial reporting, budgeting, and internal controls. Her extensive knowledge of the firm’s financial structure and commitment to continuous improvement make her a natural fit for this elevated position.

