Michelina D. Carbone Named Finalist for CREW Tampa Bay Rising Star Award 

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Michelina Carbone has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious CREW Tampa Bay Rising Star Award. Michelina has been a dedicated member of the organization since 2022 and currently serves as the Chair of the PR/Marketing/Communications Committee, contributing to the group’s efforts to promote women in commercial real estate.

The CREW Tampa Bay Rising Star Award recognizes emerging leaders who demonstrate excellence, integrity, and a commitment to their profession. Winners will be announced at the annual CREW Tampa Bay Excellence Awards Gala on November 14th.

In addition to this recognition, Michelina was recently selected as a member of the Leadership Tampa Bay Class of 2025, recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™, and was honored as a Florida Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine for 2024. These accolades highlight her reputation as an up-and-coming leader in the legal community, particularly in Real Estate law.

“It is no surprise to see Michelina being recognized for her hard work and leadership. Her dedication to both CREW Tampa Bay and the legal profession exemplifies the type of talent and commitment valued by Shumaker and our clients,” said Sam Queirolo, Shumaker Partner and Real Estate and Development Regional Service Line Leader.

Clients turn to Michelina for her detail-oriented and individualized approach in guiding clients through commercial real estate transactions. She represents developers, landlords, tenants, lenders, borrowers, and investors involved in office, industrial and retail projects, apartment complexes, residential developments, mixed-use projects and other related matters. Michelina assists clients throughout the acquisition, disposition, development, leasing, and financing processes using an authentic and diligent approach.

