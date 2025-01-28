Children’s Health Defense CEO, Mary Holland, Esq. Statement on Pardon of Anthony Fauci

Holland went on to say, “I highly recommend that if people have not yet read “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Bobby Kennedy, that they go get a copy now, because they have to understand that the kind of deception and likely fraud that he engaged in during COVID was nothing new.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is profoundly disappointed by President Biden’s preemptive pardon of Anthony Fauci, which prevents the possibility of a conviction for federal crimes dating back to January 1, 2014.

During an interview on CHD.TV following news of the pardon, CEO of CHD Mary Holland, Esq. said, “This is another way that the Biden Administration is trying to put a shadow over the incoming administration to preserve its own power and to undermine anything that a new administration might do. What we know is that Tony Fauci lied throughout COVID.”

Holland added, “It [the pardon] is in no way going to stop congressional investigations, and it will not necessarily stop other federal investigations or charges related to other things like taxes, and it won’t stop state prosecutions or possibly other prosecutions by other countries.”

CHD eagerly anticipates the new Congress and the commitment by Senator Rand Paul, new Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to investigate the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the role played by Anthony Fauci.

“It’s entirely appropriate to investigate Dr. Fauci and his role,” said Holland “One of the things that’s positive here is that because he has been preemptively pardoned, he will not be able to assert a 5th Amendment protection in Congress when he is going to be investigated. There’s no question that Senator Rand Paul, in particular, has every intention of going forward to investigate this man.”

CHD founder and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary designee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has extensively investigated the past of Anthony Fauci, finding a deep history of fraud and deception going back to the 1980s during the AIDS epidemic. Holland went on to say, “I highly recommend that if people have not yet read “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Bobby Kennedy, that they go get a copy now, because they have to understand that the kind of deception and likely fraud that he engaged in during COVID was nothing new. This started back in AIDS, and it’s really important that people understand this pattern in practice of basically working with Pharma to elevate and escalate Pharma profits over human life.”

CHD has a long history of holding those who might be a threat to public health accountable. “It’s a sad day that this would happen, but it’s not going to stop our investigations,” Holland observed. “It’s not going to stop congressional investigations. If anything, it’s going to make them much more pressing and urgent. If the Department of Justice is completely hampered from doing its job, then others of us will just pick up that torch. And even if they’re not criminal investigations, investigations need to happen. We know that Tony Fauci lied.”

