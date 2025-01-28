Shumaker Helps St. Petersburg-Based Cybersecurity Firm Close Private Equity Deal 

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, 360 Advanced specializes in delivering high-quality, client-focused cybersecurity and compliance services.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Shumaker is proud to announce its success in helping 360 Advanced, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, secure a significant minority growth investment from Bregal Sagemount, a growth-focused private equity firm.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and hard work on this deal,” said Will Blair, Partner at Shumaker. “360 Advanced has been a trailblazer in growing the cybersecurity industry here in St. Petersburg, and we’re honored to play a role in facilitating this investment, which will help propel their growth to the next level.”

Shumaker’s legal team, led by Partner Will Blair, included attorneys Jon Skelton, Julianne Servetas, Reinaldo Gomez de la Vega, and Ashley Norus. Together, the team worked diligently to ensure the successful completion of this pivotal deal, which will enable 360 Advanced to accelerate its growth—further establishing the Tampa Bay region as a hub for the cybersecurity industry.

“Shumaker’s team played a key role in ensuring this deal came together seamlessly,” said Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Sagemount as our first strategic investor. This investment will help foster growth across the industry and continue to provide what we believe to be market-leading cybersecurity and compliance services to our clients,” said Dan Collins, CEO of 360 Advanced.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, 360 Advanced specializes in delivering high-quality, client-focused cybersecurity and compliance services. Its suite of offerings includes SOC, PCI, ISO, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC, and HIPAA, among others, serving clients across the health care, financial services, technology, government, and business services industries.

With this investment, 360 Advanced will operate in an alternative practice structure. 360 Advanced Cybersecurity, LLC will provide advisory and non-attest services, while 360 Advanced, Inc., an independently owned licensed CPA firm, will provide attest services.

