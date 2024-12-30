Lifelong Singles Report Lower Life Satisfaction Rates

Lifelong singles often experience lower life satisfaction and different personality traits than partnered individuals.

While it’s common for people to get married or be in long-term relationships, there’s been an increase in lifelong singles. However, staying single can come with challenges, particularly as people age and may need more support in terms of health and finances. Research has shown that people who remain single for their entire lives tend to score lower on life satisfaction and exhibit different personality traits compared to those who are in relationships.

A study published in Psychological Science looked at how lifelong singles differ from partnered individuals in terms of their well-being and personality. The research was based on data from over 77,000 Europeans aged 50 and older. It was the first large study to focus on people who had been single all their lives, and it compared them to people who were married or in a long-term relationship. The study found that, in general, lifelong singles were less outgoing, less conscientious, and less open to new experiences than those in relationships. These singles also reported feeling less satisfied with their lives overall.

The research also looked at different types of singles, separating people who had never been married, never lived with a partner, or never been in a long-term relationship. It turned out that people who had never been in a serious relationship had the lowest scores on measures like life satisfaction and personality traits such as extraversion and openness. Those who had been in a serious relationship, even if it ended, showed higher life satisfaction and personality scores than those who had never had such experiences.

One question researchers explored was whether these personality traits were the result of personal differences, meaning that people with certain traits are more likely to stay single, or whether relationships themselves can change a person’s personality. According to Julia Stern, a lead researcher from the University of Bremen, personality changes due to relationships are usually small and temporary. It’s more likely that people with certain personality traits, like being more outgoing, are simply more likely to enter relationships. But Stern also pointed out that these findings are averages, so there are certainly exceptions, with some extroverted people choosing to stay single, and some introverts thriving in relationships.

Living in a society where being married or in a relationship is often the norm can make single people feel like they are missing out. In cultures where marriage is more common, such as in southern European countries, single people tended to report lower life satisfaction. However, the effect was not very large, and the religious beliefs of a country did not seem to play a role in how singles felt about their lives.

When looking at age and gender, researchers found that older singles were generally happier with their single status than younger singles. For older people, the pressure of seeing their peers get married and start families has often passed, and they have come to terms with their situation. Additionally, single women tended to report higher life satisfaction than single men.

Although singles may become more content with their lives as they grow older, their lower life satisfaction compared to people in relationships is still a concern. Studies have shown that personality traits like extraversion and conscientiousness are linked to better health and longer life, making it important to find ways to support singles, particularly older ones. Researchers like Stern suggest that new programs be developed to help combat loneliness and provide a sense of connection for older singles, particularly those who may have different personality traits. These programs should help them build networks of friends and acquaintances who can provide the support they need.

Lifelong single people may have different needs than those in relationships, and it’s essential to recognize and address these differences. By providing the right kind of support and fostering connections, society can help ensure that singles, especially older ones, maintain a good quality of life as they age.

