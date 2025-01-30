Shumaker Announces New Leadership Appointments in Ohio Offices 

“These leadership appointments reflect Shumaker’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jennie Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee.

OHIO – Shumaker, a national law firm, is pleased to announce new leadership appointments in its Ohio offices, reflecting the firm’s dedication to fostering excellence, innovation, and client-focused solutions across a range of practice areas and industries.

Reed Hauptman has been named Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Toledo Office, where he will oversee the office’s strategic direction, growth, and client services. Elected to firm’s Management Committee in 2024, Reed has a proven track record of leadership and a commitment to fostering collaboration. As Managing Partner, he will guide the Toledo team in delivering innovative and results-driven legal solutions.

Beth M. Eckel has been named National Service Line Leader for the Real Estate and Development Service Line, where she previously served as Regional Service Line Leader. With a distinguished career in real estate law, Beth will now oversee and enhance Shumaker’s real estate and development services nationwide, focusing on guiding clients through complex transactions, development projects, and regulatory compliance matters.

Michael E. Dockins has been appointed Regional Service Line Leader for the Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line. In this role, Michael will help lead the firm’s efforts to provide cutting-edge intellectual property protection and technology-related legal services, helping clients safeguard their innovations and maintain competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Matthew T. Kemp has been named Regional Service Line Leader for the Litigation and Disputes Service Line. Matthew’s extensive experience in managing complex litigation and dispute resolution makes him well-suited to lead the firm’s efforts in Ohio, ensuring clients receive strategic, results-driven representation in high-stakes legal matters.

Stacy R.C. Berliner has been appointed Co-Chair of Shumaker’s Financial Institutions Industry Sector. Stacy will work closely with her co-leader to provide specialized counsel to financial institutions, helping them navigate regulatory challenges, operational complexities, and transactional opportunities in an ever-changing industry landscape.

“These leadership appointments reflect Shumaker’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jennie Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. “Each of these leaders has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and vision, and we are confident they will drive continued success for our clients and the firm.”

Shumaker’s Ohio offices remain integral to the firm’s national platform, providing a full range of legal services and leveraging local experience to address the unique needs of the region.

