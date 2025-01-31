Shumaker Announces New Leadership Appointments in Tampa Office 

Shumaker’s Tampa office continues to play a pivotal role in the firm’s national platform, offering comprehensive legal services and driving strategic initiatives that meet the evolving needs of clients.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker, a leading national law firm, is proud to announce key leadership appointments in its Tampa office, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in delivering client-focused legal solutions across a variety of industries.

Grant P. Dearborn has been named National Service Line Leader for the Health Law Service Line. In this role, Grant will oversee and expand Shumaker’s health law services nationwide, focusing on providing innovative legal strategies to health care providers, organizations, and businesses. His deep bench of experience in navigating the complexities of health care regulations and transactions will be instrumental in advancing the firm’s offerings in this area.

Willard A. Blair will serve as the Regional Service Line Leader for the Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line. Will brings extensive experience in corporate law and mergers and acquisitions to this leadership role. He will oversee the delivery of tailored legal solutions to businesses in the Tampa region and beyond, emphasizing Shumaker’s commitment to supporting clients in achieving their business objectives.

Christina C. Nethero has been appointed Co-Chair of Shumaker’s Health Care Industry Sector. Christina will work with her co-leader to guide the firm’s strategic initiatives within the health care industry. Her deep understanding of the legal and operational challenges faced by health care providers ensures the firm continues to provide comprehensive and proactive legal services to this sector.

Kathleen G. Reres has been named Co-Chair of Shumaker’s Community Associations Industry Sector. In her new role, Kathleen will collaborate with her team to provide strategic legal counsel to homeowners’ associations, condominium boards, and other community-based organizations. Her experience in this area positions Shumaker as a trusted advisor for clients navigating governance, compliance, and operational matters.

“These leadership appointments reflect Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Jennie Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. “Each of these individuals brings exceptional experience and a client-first approach to their new roles, ensuring that Shumaker remains a trusted partner to clients across industries.”

Shumaker’s Tampa office continues to play a pivotal role in the firm’s national platform, offering comprehensive legal services and driving strategic initiatives that meet the evolving needs of clients.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.